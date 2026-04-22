Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Undergoes knee surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin underwent right knee surgery Tuesday for a torn ACL.
Sandin missed Washington's final two regular-season games and finished the campaign with five goals, 29 points, 12 PIM, 88 hits and 127 blocks in 73 outings. He's expected to miss 6-9 months as a result of the injury, which puts his availability for the start of the 2026-27 campaign into question.
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