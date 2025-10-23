Sandin (upper body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Sandin is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, and while he isn't expected to have a lengthy absence, he won't travel with the Capitals ahead of Friday's matchup in Columbus. Whether he'll be available for Saturday's home game against the Senators remains to be seen.