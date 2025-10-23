Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin (upper body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Sandin is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, and while he isn't expected to have a lengthy absence, he won't travel with the Capitals ahead of Friday's matchup in Columbus. Whether he'll be available for Saturday's home game against the Senators remains to be seen.
More News
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Managing upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Adds assist Friday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Gets to 30-point mark•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Puts up helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Sends assist in Saturday's win•