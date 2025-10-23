default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sandin (upper body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Sandin is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, and while he isn't expected to have a lengthy absence, he won't travel with the Capitals ahead of Friday's matchup in Columbus. Whether he'll be available for Saturday's home game against the Senators remains to be seen.

More News