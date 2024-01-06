Sandin (illness) didn't practice Saturday and will miss Sunday's game versus the Kings, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Sandin will miss a second game with an illness after he sat out Friday in a loss to the Hurricanes. The 23-year-old blueliner has 11 assists and a minus-8 rating through 36 games this season. Ethan Bear will likely continue to work on the second defensive pairing and power-play unit while Sandin is sidelined.