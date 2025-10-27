Sandin (upper body) will not make the trip for Tuesday's road clash with the Stars, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Sandin will miss his third straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old blueliner was still looking for his first goal of the season, though he's registered only four shots in seven games, which doesn't make it easy for him to find the back of the net.