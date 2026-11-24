Poirier was claimed off waivers by the Capitals on Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Poirier is on the move again, as he prepares to head back to Washington D.C. for the second time this season. The 25-year-old netminder has unfortunately been the subject of waiver claims and trades this season, as he's making his sixth total pit stop of the 2026-27 campaign (Dallas twice, New Jersey, AHL Texas, and now Washington twice). Poirier was able to make his season debut with AHL Texas during his recent conditioning stint, where he was elite with a 2-1-0 record, a 2.02 GAA and a .938 save percentage over three appearances. Fortunately, he'll report to AHL Hershey and avoid waivers, meaning he can play in one place for the time being.