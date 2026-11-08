Poirier was placed on waivers by the Capitals on Sunday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Poirier has had a busy 2026-27 campaign off the ice, as he was already claimed off waivers by New Jersey from Dallas before the start of the regular season. The, he was traded to Washington on Nov. 1. One week later, he lands on waivers, and if a team likes the upside of the 25-year-old netminder, he could be joining his fourth organization of the season. He hasn't appeared in a game yet during the 2026-27 campaign, but if he clears waivers, Poirier would likely report to AHL Hershey to serve as the lead option between the pipes.