Panik recorded an assist and a season-low 8:10 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Even accounting for a 10-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Panik has been a disappointment offensively with just two goals and three points in 24 games this season. The Capitals brass will continue to give the Slovak winger a chance to turn his game around after signing him to a four-year, $11 million contract in July. However, with Travis Boyd chomping at the bit for ice time, the 28-year-old will likely need to become a more consistent offensive producer to keep his spot in the lineup.