Panik tallied an assist, two shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.
The helper brings Panik to three points in his last 10 games. With just two goals and eight points in 25 games, the 30-year-old winger is not much of a fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues unless he can secure a more prominent role in the lineup.
