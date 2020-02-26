Capitals' Richard Panik: Bags apple Tuesday
Panik tallied an assist, two shots and two hits during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.
Panik seemed to respond ok to being demoted to the fourth line following the arrival of Ilya Kovalchuck at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old winger has managed two goals and eight points in his last 16 games, but a reduced offensive role could make even that modest production difficult to sustain. The Slovak winger possesses limited fantasy value until he can reclaim a more prominent assignment in the lineup.
