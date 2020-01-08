Capitals' Richard Panik: Collects assist
Panik recorded an assist and three hits during Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Senators.
Panik has been rather underwhelming in his first season with the Capitals but has managed three goals and six points over his last 11 games while averaging just 11:18 of ice time. The Slovak winger should continue to produce some offense as he continues to develop chemistry with Lars Eller and Carl Hagelin on the third line but is not much of a factor outside of deeper leagues unless he can move into a more prominent offensive role.
