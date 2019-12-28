Panik recorded an assist and two hits while logging 11:34 of ice time during Friday's 2+1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Panik made a between-the-legs pass to Carl Hagelin for the tying goal in the third period. As mesmerizing as the maneuver was, the Slovak winger has just three goals and five points in 21 games since returning from an upper body injury on Nov. 11. Suffice it to say, the Capitals were hoping for more offensive production when they signed the 28-year-old to a four-year, $11 million contract and fantasy owners should look elsewhere until he can become a more consistent offensive producer.