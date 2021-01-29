Panik tallied an assist, two penalty minutes and three shots during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
The apple gives Panik two points in his first eight games. Needless to say, the Capitals were hoping for more offense from the 29-year-old when he was inked to a four-year, $11 million contract in July of 2019, but the offense may return as the Capitals get healthy and the lineups stabilize.
