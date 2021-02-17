Panik collected two assists and was plus-2 in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Panik set up both Conor Sheary and Lars Eller with perfect centering passes in the second and third periods, respectively, to help the Capitals build a 3-0 lead. Panik had entered the night without a point in four February contests, and Tuesday's outing was his first multi-point game of the season. The 29-year-old has one goal and four helpers through 14 games.
