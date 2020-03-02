Capitals' Richard Panik: Ends 13-game goal drought
Panik tallied a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.
Panik went 13 games without a goal, dating back to Jan. 31. The winger had just four assists, 13 shots and 23 hits in that span. For the year, Panik is up to eight markers, 17 points, 62 shots and 34 PIM through 55 contests. He has a three-year run of reaching the 30-point plateau, but that appears set to end in 2019-20 barring a scoring binge over the last month of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.