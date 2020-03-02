Panik tallied a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Panik went 13 games without a goal, dating back to Jan. 31. The winger had just four assists, 13 shots and 23 hits in that span. For the year, Panik is up to eight markers, 17 points, 62 shots and 34 PIM through 55 contests. He has a three-year run of reaching the 30-point plateau, but that appears set to end in 2019-20 barring a scoring binge over the last month of the season.