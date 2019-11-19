Capitals' Richard Panik: Finally gets first goal
Panik scored on his lone shot of the game in a 5-2 win over Anaheim on Monday.
Panik took a feed from Travis Boyd at the left faceoff dot and sent a wrist shot past Anaheim goaltender John Gibson, opening the scoring just 50 seconds into the game. It was the first goal in 13 games this season for Panik, who signed with Washington as a free agent prior to this season. He had averaged a serviceable 17 goals over his previous three seasons, but things just aren't clicking for him with the Capitals so far.
