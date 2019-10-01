Panik skated with the top power-play unit during Tuesday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

With Evgeny Kuznetsov (suspension) sitting out the first three games, Panik will get the call on Washington's vaunted top power-play unit. The 28-year-old's short-term prospects have improved significantly as a result and those in deeper leagues and daily formats should consider taking advantage of this development as long as it lasts.