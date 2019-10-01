Capitals' Richard Panik: Garnering power-play time
Panik skated with the top power-play unit during Tuesday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
With Evgeny Kuznetsov (suspension) sitting out the first three games, Panik will get the call on Washington's vaunted top power-play unit. The 28-year-old's short-term prospects have improved significantly as a result and those in deeper leagues and daily formats should consider taking advantage of this development as long as it lasts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.