Panik practiced with the second power-play unit during Thursday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

New head coach Peter Laviolette appears to be making some adjustments to special team assignments and Panik is poised to benefit. The Czech winger posted nine goals and 22 points in 59 games in his first season with the Capitals despite averaging a meager 13 seconds of ice time with the man advantage. The 28-year-old could have some appeal in deeper formats if he can make the most of his new assignment but lacks the prominent even-strength role managers in standard leagues are usually looking for.