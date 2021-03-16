Panik scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 6-0 win over Buffalo.

Panik teed up a Dmitry Orlov setup and hammered a one-timer past Carter Hutton give Washington a 3-0 lead 5:59 into the second period. Panik hadn't scored a goal in his previous nine games entering the night, a drought that dated back to Feb. 25. The 29-year-old is strictly a bottom-six role player for Washington who offers limited offensive upside.