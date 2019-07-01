Panik signed a four-year, $10 million contract with the Capitals on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Capitals just lost Brett Connolly to the Panthers in free agency, so they're clearly hoping Panik will be able to step into his spot on their third line and match or perhaps even exceed his level of production. The 28-year-old winger was a solid source of depth scoring for the Coyotes in 2018-19, notching 14 goals and 33 points in 75 contests, but he'll likely never be able to replicate the success he had with Chicago in 2016-17 when he set career highs in goals (22) and points (44) while appearing in all 82 regular-season games. Panik will be a solid bottom-six option for Washington in 2019-20, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.