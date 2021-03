Panik was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The return of Lars Eller from a lower-body injury and the strong recent play of Daniel Sprong were enough to force Panik out of the lineup. The 30-year-old winger isn't likely to spend much time in the pressbox, but with no points in his last six games and Washington's solid depth at the right wing position, Panik could have trouble keeping consistent ice time locked down which significantly diminishes his fantasy prospects.