Panik was placed on waivers Thursday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Panik has managed just one goal and three points in his last 15 games which has allowed Daniel Sprong to overtake the 30-year-old on the third-line right wing spot in recent outings. The 52nd overall pick from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft could be claimed by another team prior to noon on Thursday, but with a $2.75 million cap hit and scant offensive production, there's a decent chance Panik will find himself bound for the Capitals' taxi squad or AHL Hershey in the near future.