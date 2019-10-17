Capitals' Richard Panik: Hurt in collision
Panik exited Wednesday's game against the Leafs and won't return due to an upper-body injury.
Panik and teammate Jonas Siegenthaler collided in the second period off a face off, and both players were visibly shaken up on the play. The Captials also announced that Panik will be re-evaluated Thursday, so more details surrounding the injury will likely come out in the coming days. The team will deploy 11 forwards for the reminder of the game, with Brendan Leipsic likely taking over at the point on the second power-play unit.
