Capitals' Richard Panik: Leaves with undisclosed injury
Panik (undisclosed) is not expected to return to Saturday's game versus the Devils, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The team pronounced Panik "probable" for the third period, however, he's yet to take the ice. He's finished for the night, and will now hope to be good to go Monday when the Hurricanes visit.
