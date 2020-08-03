Panik scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay to open Eastern Conference Round-Robin play.
Panik pounced on a loose puck that was sitting on top of the goal line, getting to it before the outstretched glove hand of Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. The first-year Capital, who skated on the left side of Washington's fourth line with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, offers minimal fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Two points including GWG•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Point streak hits three•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Ends 13-game goal drought•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Bags apple Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Provides helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Scores pair of goals in loss•