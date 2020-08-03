Panik scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay to open Eastern Conference Round-Robin play.

Panik pounced on a loose puck that was sitting on top of the goal line, getting to it before the outstretched glove hand of Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. The first-year Capital, who skated on the left side of Washington's fourth line with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, offers minimal fantasy appeal.