Panik registered a goal, five shots, two hits and two blocked shots during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Bruins.

Panik's first maker of the season brings him to three points in the first nine games. The 29-year-old winger is expected to work mainly on the third line and should continue to enjoy modest production once the Capitals get back to full health, but is not a particularly valuable fantasy commodity unless he can secure a more meaningful offensive role.