Panik scored a goal on his only shot and had a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Panik collected his second goal of the year when he drove hard to the net on his backhand and made a quick move to his forehand to beat Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry. The goal, which tied the game at 1-1, was Panik's first since Jan. 30 and snapped his personal eight-game drought.