Panik scored a goal on his only shot and had a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
Panik collected his second goal of the year when he drove hard to the net on his backhand and made a quick move to his forehand to beat Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry. The goal, which tied the game at 1-1, was Panik's first since Jan. 30 and snapped his personal eight-game drought.
More News
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Doles out two apples•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Dishes helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Getting power-play looks at practice•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Lights lamp in opener•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Two points including GWG•