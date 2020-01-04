Play

Panik tallied a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Panik found twine at 2:58 of the second period, breaking a scoreless deadlock that had seen the Hurricanes pressing for much of the first period. The 28-year-old's first year as a Capital has been slow-going -- he has only seven points, 41 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 32 contests. Panik remains in a third-line role, and it's encouraging that five of his points have come in the last nine games, but the production is still too low for standard fantasy formats.

