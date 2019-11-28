Panik scored on his only shot and was plus-2 with two hits in a 4-3 win over Florida on Wednesday.

Panik beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a snap shot from the right faceoff dot, giving Washington a 2-1 lead with one minute left in the second period. After going his first 12 games as a Capital without finding the net, Panik has since scored twice in his last four games. He's only mustered five shots on goal in those four games, but it's a start.