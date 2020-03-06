Capitals' Richard Panik: Point streak hits three
Panik dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Panik's enjoying a nice little three-game point streak (one goal, three assists), but his offense is likely to dry up soon given the winger's lack of chances. He put just one puck on net in this one and has finished a game with more than two shots only once since Nov. 30.
