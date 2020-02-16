Capitals' Richard Panik: Provides helper Saturday
Panik managed an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Panik made a solid defensive play and relayed to Travis Boyd, who set up Carl Hagelin for the tally. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Hagelin, who now has 14 points and 56 shots in 48 contests this year. He's added 61 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating in his third-lone role.
More News
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Scores pair of goals in loss•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Good to go Monday•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Leaves with undisclosed injury•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Collects assist•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Opens scoring Friday•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Dishes eye-popping helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.