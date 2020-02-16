Panik managed an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Panik made a solid defensive play and relayed to Travis Boyd, who set up Carl Hagelin for the tally. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Hagelin, who now has 14 points and 56 shots in 48 contests this year. He's added 61 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating in his third-lone role.