Capitals' Richard Panik: Resumes skating
Panik (upper body) skated on his own in a non-contact jersey as the Capitals' Thursday practice was concluding, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Panik was injured on Oct. 16 and is likely to be out at least through the weekend. The Slovak winger had no points in eight games prior to the injury and will remain irrelevant for fantasy purposes until that changes.
