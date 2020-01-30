Capitals' Richard Panik: Scores pair of goals in loss
Panik scored twice in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Predators.
The third-line winger made the most of his 10:32 of ice time Wednesday night, scoring a pair of goals, though, it would not be enough to lead Washington to a win. With only 12 points in 41 games, the 28-year-old's fantasy value should be limited to deeper formats.
