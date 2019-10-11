Capitals' Richard Panik: Searching for first point
Panik has yet to register any offense in 2019-20.
It was hoped that Panik would be able to replace a good chunk of the offense vacated by Brett Connolly's departure in free agency, but that has yet to materialize. The 28-year-old has managed just three shots and a plus-2 rating thus far despite averaging 13:21 of ice time and getting some prominent power-play time while Evgeny Kuznetsov was out with a suspension. The Slovak winger can be ignored for fantasy purposes until he shakes the rust off.
