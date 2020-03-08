Capitals' Richard Panik: Two points including GWG
Panik scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
He initiated a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing sequence less than two minutes into the game that resulted in a Nic Dowd goal, then potted his own late in the first period that held up as the winner. Panik has found the scoresheet in four straight games, and over the last 11 contests he's racked up two goals and nine points. He won't be able to keep that pace up for much longer given his fourth-line assignment, however.
