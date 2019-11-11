Panik (upper body) will be in the lineup Monday against the Coyotes, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Panik has missed the last 10 games with the ailment but will return just in time to face his old team. The 28-year-old winger has yet to record a point with the Capitals this season, however, and possesses very limited fantasy value until he becomes a more consistent offensive producer.