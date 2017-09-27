Play

Barber was sent to AHL Hershey on Tuesday, the Washington Post reports.

Even though Barber cracked Washington's roster for three games during the 2016-17 season, he'll start his season playing for AHL Hershey. The 23-year-old has recorded 82 points in 113 games the last two seasons in the AHL, so a call-up midseason could certainly be on the books.

