Barber needs an excellent camp to reinvigorate his NHL aspirations, JJ Reagan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Barber was once a highly-touted prospect for the Capitals having contributed solid totals in the NCAA ranks and been an impactful player for Team USA in international tournaments. However, he has struggled mightily since a 55-point rookie campaign in 2015-16. Reagan rightly speculates that the upcoming training camp is a watershed moment for Barber who will need a strong performance to regain his luster in the minds of the organization that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft -- and possibly earn a chance to showcase his talents in the big leagues.