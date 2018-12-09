Capitals' Riley Barber: Heads back to minors
The Capitals reassigned Barber to AHL Hershey on Sunday.
Barber was called up Friday and served as a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets. He'll head back to the AHL for now but could be recalled again if Tom Wilson is still suffering from a concussion for Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings.
