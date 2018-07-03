Barber signed a one-year, $650,000 extension with the Capitals on Tuesday.

Barber led AHL Hershey with 20 goals and ranked fourth on the team with 38 points in 60 games during the 2017-18 season. The 24-year-old will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Capitals during training camp but may need more seasoning in the minors before he's ready for a consistent role in the big leagues.