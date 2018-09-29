Capitals' Riley Barber: Placed on Waivers Saturday
Barber was placed on waivers for the purposes of loan to AHL-Hershey on Saturday
Once a well-regarded prospect in the organization, Barber once again failed to play his way into the big leagues. The 24-year-old winger will report to AHL-Hershey should he go unclaimed, but his chances of making the NHL ranks appear to have slimmed.
