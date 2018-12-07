Capitals' Riley Barber: Promoted to top level
The Capitals recalled Barber from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Barber has been pretty productive in the minors this season, racking up eight goals and 18 points in 20 appearances. The Capitals only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Barber's promotion, so he'll likely round out their depth up front until Tom Wilson (concussion) is cleared to return.
More News
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Turns heads in preseason opener•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Heading into pivotal training camp•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Inks extension with Capitals•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Demoted to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...