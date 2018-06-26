Capitals' Riley Barber: Tendered qualifying offer
Barber received a qualifying offer Monday.
Barber's production rate with AHL Hershey slipped a bit in 2017-18, recording 20 goals and 38 points in 60 games. The 24-year-old still owns enough potential to compete for a starting role in Washington's bottom-six, but he's been passed on the depth chart by the likes of Shane Gersich and will need a strong performance in training camp to take the next step in his career.
