Capitals' Riley Sutter: Final Round 3 pick

Sutter was drafted 93rd overall by the Capitals at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Speed is the great equalizer in this sport and Sutter's lack of it makes him nothing more than a fringe NHL prospect. All members of the Sutter family are hard workers and Riley is no exception. His point total has improved in each of his first three WHL seasons, but he still doesn't have the look of a high-end offensive player. Sutter does most of his work on the power play, where he can use his big body to wreak havoc in front of the net. Taking high-character players that offer positional versatility (Sutter can play center or wing) is always a wise move, but there isn't much upside for Washington with this selection.