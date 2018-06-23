Capitals' Riley Sutter: Final Round 3 pick
Sutter was drafted 93rd overall by the Capitals at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Speed is the great equalizer in this sport and Sutter's lack of it makes him nothing more than a fringe NHL prospect. All members of the Sutter family are hard workers and Riley is no exception. His point total has improved in each of his first three WHL seasons, but he still doesn't have the look of a high-end offensive player. Sutter does most of his work on the power play, where he can use his big body to wreak havoc in front of the net. Taking high-character players that offer positional versatility (Sutter can play center or wing) is always a wise move, but there isn't much upside for Washington with this selection.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...