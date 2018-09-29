Capitals' Riley Sutter: Garners three-year ELC
Sutter signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Saturday. The deal is worth $817,500 AAV.
Sutter was a force to be reckoned with for WHL Everett last season, as he added 25 goals and 28 assists to complement a plus-22 rating over 68 regular-season games. He comes from a legendary hockey family, with five uncles having played at the top level. It will be exciting to monitor his progress as he embarks on his professional career.
