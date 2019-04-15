Capitals' Riley Sutter: Reports to Hershey
Sutter was promoted to AHL Hershey on Monday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Sutter is about to get his first taste of pro-level hockey. The 19-year-old was over a point-a-game player in junior this season, putting up 41 points in 38 games with the WHL's Everett Silvertips.
