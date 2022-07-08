Chesley was selected 37th overall by the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The type of steady defender all NHL clubs are seemingly looking for at the trade deadline each season, Chesley brings a nice mix of speed and physicality to the table. He loves to throw the body around despite having just average size at 6-foot and about 195 pounds. Chesley skates well enough to carry the puck out of trouble in his own zone, although his decision making with the puck and overall offensive game are lacking at times. A projected future third-pairing NHL regular, Chesley should fill a significant role at the University of Minnesota the moment he steps on campus this coming fall.