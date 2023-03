Hofer signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Wednesday.

The Capitals selected Hofer in the sixth round of the 2022 Entry Draft. The 20-year-old forward has drawn into 53 WHL contests this season, racking up 36 goals and 58 points over that span. He'll presumably make the jump to AHL Hershey for the 2023-24 campaign.