Leonard scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Leonard's third-period tally restored a two-goal lead for the Capitals. The 21-year-old winger has two goals, eight shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating over three contests this season. He was moved to the fourth line ahead of this game, but the depth of the Capitals' forward group -- along with Leonard's continued power-play usage -- should keep his offense at an acceptable level.