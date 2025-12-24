Leonard picked up two assists Tuesday in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

It was his first game back after missing seven with facial and upper-body injuries. Leonard had started to flash greatness right before he got hurt -- he had a four-point effort the game before he got hurt and seven points, including five assists, in a four-game streak. Leonard is an impressive rookie this season -- his 0.67 points/games played is third behind only Ivan Demidov (0.81) and Beckett Sennecke (0.76) on the rookie scoring list.