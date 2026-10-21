Leonard tallied a goal, put two shots on net and put out two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Leonard opened the scoresheet Tuesday just under halfway into the first period. His hot start to the 2026-27 season continues to turn heads, as he's up to four goals, eight points, 22 shots on net and 16 hits across nine outings. The 21-year-old winger has recorded a point in seven of his nine appearances this season despite bouncing around the team's line chart. If he can maintain even a fraction of his current scoring pace, he'll be on track to smash the 45-point total he posted in his rookie campaign. Leonard is an excellent waiver-wire pickup in leagues that value banger stats in addition to steady offensive production.